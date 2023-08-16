Sun Pharma's investors face a risk from India's unbranded generic drug push

Pharmacy

Highlights Sun Pharma is ranked number one in 12 therapeutics by prescriptions While the Indian drug market is growing in value terms, volumes are lagging Unbranded generic drugs are gaining traction and are feared to be weighing on market growth As per Nomura, Jan Aushadhi scheme has gained 4.2 percent volume share In a land known for its generic medicines, it is hard to fathom a disruption induced by unbranded generic products. But that is the risk established pharmaceutical companies in India are...