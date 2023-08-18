Social media finfluencers embrace the rules to reach a new audience

Aug 18, 2023 / 12:55 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Most influencers juggle content creation with a full-time job, meaning working late evenings and weekends filming, editing and posting

Rafe Uddin TikTok and Instagram are the last places most older savers would hunt for financial advice, but for young people social media platforms are spaces they’re increasingly consulting for information. “The genie is already out of the bottle: you’re not going to be able to stop people from posting online,” says Timi Merriman-Johnson, a 33-year-old content creator, widely known as Mr MoneyJar. “That’s where younger people are going to get financial advice.” Awaiting them is an ocean of cryptocurrency, high-frequency trading...