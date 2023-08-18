SEBI’s FAQs on investment advisors offer more clarity, but the bigger challenge remains

investing has also become a sophisticated exercise which is competitive too

Highlights Investment advisors perform a crucial role, in tackling financial illiteracy and helping investors navigate a confusing maze of investment options However, regulations governing them have become restricted and micro-manage several aspects of their functioning But for those professionals such as chartered accountants providing incidental investments services, the regulations don’t apply Sebi’s FAQs have now clarified the limits of these exemptions and that could level the playing field But the bigger challenge really is to free investment advisors from the shackles of over-regulation, which...