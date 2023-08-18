Regulating doctors only first step in addressing ills of healthcare

Quality apart, doctors will be loath to do away with brand names in prescriptions as they are the link between doctors and pharma companies

Highlights Indian Medical Association has opposed new rules prescribed to doctors by NMC New rules require doctors to prescribe drugs only by generic name, not brand India’s quality testing of drugs is dodgy at best, needs improvement Private hospitals must be regulated as they engage doctors to bring new business Process of health insurance coverage also needs a relook The new regulations that the National Medical Council (NMC) has brought in for the professional conduct of registered medical practitioners, that is doctors, have provoked a...