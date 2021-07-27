Record order wins provide fresh impetus to Mphasis’ growth
Order inflows in the June quarter are equivalent to 45 percent of the total deal wins in FY21. The strong order wins will help Mphasis overcome revenue deceleration in one large account
July 27, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
Shares of Mphasis gained 9 percent after its June 2021 quarter results. The company impressed the Street with strong revenue growth and record order wins. The stock is now up 2.8 times from 1 January 2020 and trades at 32 times the current fiscal earnings estimates, a premium to the sector’s valuations. Such a sharp run-up generally warrants caution. But analysts are not worried. They see scope for stronger revenue growth and better earnings.
The company has won $505 million worth of contracts last quarter,...