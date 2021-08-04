Quants may upend corporate debt and private equity markets next

Aug 4, 2021 / 01:00 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Robin Wigglesworth The quantitative investment industry is set to push deeper into previously inhospitable markets like corporate debt and private equity, shaking up areas dominated by human financiers, according to Man Group’s Sandy Rattray. The UK hedge fund’s chief investment officer, who is retiring later this year after three decades in the industry, argues that despite ups and downs over his career, the “invasion of quants into fund management has been unstoppable”. Rattray said the coming decade will see quants, which use...