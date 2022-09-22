Putin doubles down on his disastrous Ukraine gamble 

Faced with increasing dissatisfaction at home, Putin thought that a quick win in Ukraine would restore his prestige and popularity, just as the war against Georgia had done in 2008 and the annexation of the Crimea in 2014

Highlights Putin has ordered a mobilization of reservists for the Ukraine war The war has exposed the shoddy state of the Russian armed forces The war has greatly boosted NATO and the US The US is determined to fight till the last Ukrainian Putin has gravely miscalculated The price will have to be paid by the Russian masses The Russian power elite is unable to reconcile to the reality that they are now a pale shadow of what the Soviet Union used to be, their army...