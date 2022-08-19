Privatise Coal India while the market for black gold is hot

CIL today supplies 80 percent of the country's coal requirements. (Representative image)

With coal on fire, the world's largest producer, Coal India, finds itself sitting on a goldmine. Coal prices in the international markets are up almost 300 percent over the last one year as European nations turn away from gas as a source of energy, to coal. Nor is the situation likely to improve. Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom has warned that European gas prices could spike by another 60 percent this coming winter, as its exports and production continues...