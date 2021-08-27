Primer | How to avoid outcome bias while investing

Ananya Roy We grow up hearing about actions and consequences, cause and effect, sowing and reaping, despite which we tend to forget the link between cause and effect, and over-emphasize the effect when evaluating our decisions. As Dr Phillip Gribble succinctly put it, “Today is yesterday’s effect and tomorrow’s cause”. Don’t mix up cause and effect Just because driving in an inebriated state didn’t get you killed once doesn’t mean that it was a good decision to drive drunk. Similarly, just because...