Pew Study: India needs to invest further in its foreign policy

India must further invest in its foreign policy, engage in global partnerships, and encourage its citizens to recognise the significance of active participation on the world stage.

In a recent report by the Pew Research Center, the international perception of India and prime minister Narendra Modi takes centre stage. This extensive study, based on surveys conducted in 23 countries spanning the globe, offers a glimpse into India’s standing on the world stage and raises pertinent questions about the Modi government’s global appeal, just before the G20 summit. A clear disparity emerged between Indians’ perception of their country’s global influence and the world’s perspective on the same. The data revealed that a significant 68 percent of Indians believe their nation has grown stronger in recent years, a stark contrast to the 28 percent median in other countries. However, this divergence highlights the need for a nuanced understanding of what truly constitutes a nation’s global influence.

Do we, as common citizens, understand foreign policy or even care about it? Common topics like rising food or fuel prices, PM foreign visits and tie-ups with different nations interest most of us. Few Indians realise the extent to which they overestimate India’s global influence or the money spent by the government on essential foreign relations. However, an informed citizenry is crucial, as foreign policy decisions have far-reaching impacts on economic stability, national security, and overall well-being. A government's global influence directly affects its capacity to safeguard its citizens' interests, both domestically and abroad. While many Indians may overestimate their country's standing on the global stage, it is essential to acknowledge the multifaceted nature of influence. Global influence isn’t solely measured by economic strength or military prowess, but also by a nation's ability to shape international discourse, facilitate diplomatic relations, and address global challenges collaboratively.

Consider the United States as an example. Is it a rich country? Not really, if you consider the staggering debt they owe. Are they correct in interfering in sovereignties or operations of various nations globally? Not really considering their involvement in arms trade or funding wars across the world for decades. Most of their citizens have not even travelled to the next state within their country. Yet they are seen as the most powerful nation on earth. Despite its staggering debt and controversial international interventions, the US continues to be perceived as the world's most powerful nation. This perception is shaped not only by its economic and military might but also by its ability to project soft power, effectively advocate for its interests, and broker international agreements.

The Modi Paradox

First and foremost, the report spotlights an intriguing dichotomy — one that can be dubbed “The Modi Paradox”. On home turf, Modi enjoys robust approval ratings, resonating deeply with a substantial portion of the Indian populace. Yet, when we look beyond the nation’s borders, we encounter a mixed bag of opinions. This incongruity isn’t merely statistical; it mirrors the complex interplay of geopolitics and domestic policy.

Modi’s domestic agenda, characterised by an emphasis on economic growth and social reform, might be music to Indian ears, but it doesn’t always harmonise with international norms and expectations. This misalignment in perceptions underscores the difficulty of translating domestic popularity into global acclaim, a challenge that many leaders grapple with. But then, the credit for popularising India has to go to Modi for his relentless engagement globally over the years.

Secondly, the report reveals a remarkable sense of optimism among Indians regarding their country’s ascendancy on the global stage. As the world witnesses India’s emergence as an economic powerhouse and a key player in international affairs, citizens take pride in their nation’s growing influence. This optimism is expected, given India’s economic and geopolitical significance.

Need To Recalibrate Strategies

However, the report also sounds a warning bell, particularly in European capitals. Favourable views of India in Europe have been on a steady decline, raising questions about India’s foreign policy strategies in the region. France, in particular, has witnessed a significant drop in positive opinions, plunging from a substantial 70 percent in 2008 to a mere 39 percent today. Such a decline necessitates a critical reassessment of India’s diplomatic initiatives in Europe, especially in an era where alliances are increasingly fluid.

India, with its diverse society, rapid economic growth and global ambitions, finds itself navigating the intricate labyrinth of international opinions. India’s path to securing a more universally positive image abroad may require recalibrating its strategies and bridging the gap between domestic and international perceptions. For India to ascend to a position of true global influence, it must move beyond mere perceptions and focus on bolstering its diplomatic efforts, collaborating on global issues, and becoming a hub for innovation and expertise. If India were to be a truly powerful nation, it needs to increase its ability to offer pride, passport power and positioning about its global influence.

Global influence extends beyond economic and military might to encompass diplomatic efforts, soft power, and collaborative problem-solving. To be truly influential, India must further invest in its foreign policy, engage in global partnerships, and encourage its citizens to recognise the significance of active participation on the world stage. In the global competitive sport of international relations, perception is the new reality.

Srinath Sridharan is author, policy researcher and corporate advisor. Twitter: @ssmumbai. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.