English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Personal Finance | How to entrust smooth transfer of assets across generations

    Creating a Trust is one way of avoiding disputes over multi-generational transfer of wealth, but it is more complex than drafting a simple Will

    Lisa Barbora
    October 21, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST
    Personal Finance | How to entrust smooth transfer of assets across generations

    Representative image

    Succession planning of wealth is not usually top of the agenda for most of us at any age. Who wants to talk about unpleasant events such as death and partition of assets that could sour relationships? But on the flip side, avoidance is the reason for disputes when it comes to large settlements, which get contested and family members are pitted against each other. Big business houses and family enterprises such as the MP Birla family or Singhania family had...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers