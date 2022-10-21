Personal Finance | How to entrust smooth transfer of assets across generations

Representative image

Succession planning of wealth is not usually top of the agenda for most of us at any age. Who wants to talk about unpleasant events such as death and partition of assets that could sour relationships? But on the flip side, avoidance is the reason for disputes when it comes to large settlements, which get contested and family members are pitted against each other. Big business houses and family enterprises such as the MP Birla family or Singhania family had...