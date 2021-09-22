MARKET NEWS

No more apologies: Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

The change in narrative includes distancing Zuckerberg from scandals, reducing outsiders’ access to internal data, burying a potentially negative report and stepping up advertising to showcase its brand

New York Times
September 22, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
No more apologies: Inside Facebook’s push to defend its image

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

Ryan Mac and Sheera Frenkel Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, signed off last month on a new initiative code-named Project Amplify. The effort, which was hatched at an internal meeting in January, had a specific purpose: to use Facebook’s News Feed, the site’s most important digital real estate, to show people positive stories about the social network. The idea was that pushing pro-Facebook news items — some of them written by the company — would improve its image in the eyes of...

