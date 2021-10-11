New clothes for the Maharaja

As the details of the Air India sale sank in, murmurs and bickering over whether the government sold the Maharaja at a throwaway price in its desperation to rid itself of this headache began over the weekend. A price of Rs 18,000 crore, many felt, was peanuts for a national asset of Air India’s stature. But industry CEOs, top management in rival airlines and many pilots I spoke to felt the government had pulled off quite a coup. It’s easy...