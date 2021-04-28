MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion
  
  Array
(
    [SP1038_consent] => 2
    [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA
    [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov
    [TDFM_consent] => 2
    [NT_consent] => 2
    [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4
)
1
Last Updated Last Updated : April 28, 2021 / 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Need economic plan to counter COVID-19 second wave catastrophe

Blanket lockdowns, of the sort that have been imposed in Delhi and Karnataka, will kill the economy if they continue for any length of time beyond the initial couple of weeks

Subir Roy

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Be a Pro and access unlimited premium content. Subscribe Now!