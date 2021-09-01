NCR focus to yield good dividends for Max Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute

Investors generally frown at geographical concentration. Dependency on one region makes a company vulnerable to local market changes. But there are exceptions ​and Max Healthcare's dependence on the National Capital Region is one such example. Shares of the hospital chain operator gained 15 percent this week after the company said it has acquired the rights to develop and operate a 500-bed hospital at Saket, South Delhi. The 3.5-acre land parcel adjoins Max’s existing hospitals at Saket, Delhi. The acquisition will further...