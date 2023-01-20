Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The far-reaching consequences of ChatGPT

Dear Reader,

The scope of artificial intelligence has taken everyone by surprise, even world leaders. ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, is the buzzword at the Davos Summit.

The reach and influence that artificial intelligence (AI) has on everything that we do is mind-boggling. At Moneycontrol, when we experimented with ChatGPT and asked it to write a budget speech, the output was uncannily similar to the finance minister's earlier budget speeches. We also got it to write a handy wish-list for Budget 2023 and the result is spookily similar to the many articles on budget expectations that we have carried.

ChatGPT is spreading like wildfire in the developed world, with even children using it to do their homework. Schools are now banning it, but it is too little, too late. AI has come banging at our doors.

Various applications of AI have been developed, both in text and audio-video format that have the potential of revolutionising the way we work.

