Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity traders get the rough end of the stick

Shishir Asthana
Jan 27, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

Should investors worry about turnover ratio, can banks pull up Nifty, problems posed by 'time theft' and 'quiet quitting', school learning outcome disappoints

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come out with some interesting findings while conducting an analysis of the profit and loss of individual traders dealing in the equity F&O (derivative) segment. The analysis shows that 89 percent of the individual traders (i.e., 9 out of 10 individual traders) in the equity F&O segment incurred losses, with an average loss of Rs. 1.1 lakh during FY22, whereas 90 percent of the active traders incurred average losses of Rs. 1.25 lakh during the same period.

Is the fact that 9 out of 10 traders lose money something to worry about? Well, it’s rather obvious that equity trading is not for the amateur. Even active traders do not do well -- in fact, they probably lose more due to transaction costs. The SEBI analysis, therefore, is to be commended for warning that stock trading is not a get-rich-quick scheme, nor should it be hyped as such.