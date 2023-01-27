There is good news on the global economy

Highlights The prospects of lower inflation is driving market sentiment higher At the same time the odds of a recession have receded The outlook for Europe has improved on the back of lower gas prices China is once again expected to prop up global growth Central banks may, however, be party poopers this year In contrast to the gloom and doom forecasts of the last quarter of 2022, the narrative in 2023 is turning decidedly upbeat. 2023 has started with an unexpected injection of positivity...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos on the road to recovery
Jan 25, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Gland Pharma’s poor streak cause for concern, no signs of recovery for Colgat...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers