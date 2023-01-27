There is good news on the global economy

Adding to the feel-good factor of falling US inflation are continued strong labour markets, with still elevated job creation, as well as low unemployment rates. Representative image

Highlights The prospects of lower inflation is driving market sentiment higher At the same time the odds of a recession have receded The outlook for Europe has improved on the back of lower gas prices China is once again expected to prop up global growth Central banks may, however, be party poopers this year In contrast to the gloom and doom forecasts of the last quarter of 2022, the narrative in 2023 is turning decidedly upbeat. 2023 has started with an unexpected injection of positivity...