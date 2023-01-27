ASER Report for 2022: School enrolment up, but learning outcomes dismal

The latest status report for 2022 is additionally useful as it gives us some idea of the impact of the pandemic on school education across India. (Representative image)

It’s rather obvious that unless all the children in India go to school and learn something, worker productivity will not go forward and economic growth will lag behind. It’s also well-known that school education holds a mirror to the state of the nation and setting it right should be priority number one. What then is the state of school education in India, in the 74th year of the Republic? Our good fortune is that there is systematically recorded data...