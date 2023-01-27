English
    ASER Report for 2022: School enrolment up, but learning outcomes dismal

    The fact that only 44.7 percent of students in Class VIII can do division is a national embarrassment. No wonder, the government has opted out of the international PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) 

    Subir Roy
    January 27, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    The latest status report for 2022 is additionally useful as it gives us some idea of the impact of the pandemic on school education across India. (Representative image)

    It’s rather obvious that unless all the children in India go to school and learn something, worker productivity will not go forward and economic growth will lag behind. It’s also well-known that school education holds a mirror to the state of the nation and setting it right should be priority number one. What then is the state of school education in India, in the 74th year of the Republic? Our good fortune is that there is systematically recorded data...

