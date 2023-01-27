English
    India needs to look at defence spending in a new way 

    So far, when it comes to budgetary allocations for defence it’s always been a debate between guns and butter—the dynamics of allocations for defence vis-a- vis those for social spending or subsidies and social support. That view needs to change

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    January 27, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    India needs to look at defence spending in a new way 

    The Strategic Partnership policy for defence manufacturing has yet to see many takers. (File image)

    Highlights In India, allocations for defence have so far been viewed through the guns versus butter lens  That needs to change, as India’s defence needs have increased dramatically  Capital spending on defence could have a multiplier effect, if the procurement is local  R&D efforts must be stepped up  The private sector must be involved at every step  Since India fought its last war at the heights of Kargil in 1999, the world and indeed the global order has changed considerably. India is now a member...

