Why ‘time theft’, ‘quiet quitting’ are two sides of the same problem

Final orders on the clutch of appeals filed by ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar against her termination as well as the clawback order are pending but going by the High Court’s strong views expressed in the interim order, she is unlikely to prevail (FILE PHOTO)

In November last year, the Bombay High Court dismissed sacked ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar’s interim plea against her former employers, seeking reinstatement of her Employee Stock Options ('ESOPs'). The bank’s board, after initially accepting her request for early retirement, decided to treat her departure as “termination for cause” after an internal inquiry held her guilty of wrongdoing. As a consequence, the bank’s Board had also sought to “claw back” all the cash bonuses and ESOPs awarded to...