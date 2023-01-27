English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Section 80C up for a revamp?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Cipla: Sharp improvement in margins not likely to sustain

    While the respiratory portfolio remains a significant part of the US portfolio, the peptides portfolio is a key watch in the near to medium term.

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 27, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    Cipla: Sharp improvement in margins not likely to sustain

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Top-line growth lacks shine; however, US stands out Chronic therapies help underlying domestic sales Elevated competition in South Africa business Product launches in US aid margin expansion Key near-term watch is traction in peptide assets Valuation ahead of peers While the Q3FY23 top-line numbers were uninspiring for Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,035; Market Cap: Rs 83,560 crore), the US business stood out due to product launches. Product mix also contributed to better gross margins though its sustenance is questionable. In the coming days, traction for peptide...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Autos on the road to recovery

      Jan 25, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Gland Pharma’s poor streak cause for concern, no signs of recovery for Colgat...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers