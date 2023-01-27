Cipla: Sharp improvement in margins not likely to sustain

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Top-line growth lacks shine; however, US stands out Chronic therapies help underlying domestic sales Elevated competition in South Africa business Product launches in US aid margin expansion Key near-term watch is traction in peptide assets Valuation ahead of peers While the Q3FY23 top-line numbers were uninspiring for Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,035; Market Cap: Rs 83,560 crore), the US business stood out due to product launches. Product mix also contributed to better gross margins though its sustenance is questionable. In the coming days, traction for peptide...