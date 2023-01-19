Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | China shines light on emerging markets

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

All prophecies that the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic will undermine China’s importance in world economic trends seem to have been thrown out of the window. The land of the Dragon is back in the race!

The re-opening of China’s economy as the government announced a reversal of its long drawn zero-COVID policy has turned forecasts upside down. The latest Bank of America (BofA) survey of global fund managers points out that the net percentage of fund managers who expect a stronger Chinese economy rose to 91 percent in January 2023 from 0 per cent in August last year.

So, what’s changed? Recession fears are ebbing. Inflation is coming under control following restrictive policies of central banks. There is greater optimism about the revival of emerging markets. Global fund managers’ sentiment has flipped, leading to renewed risk appetite and a rotation from the US to emerging markets.

Investor optimism is clearly reflected in the knee-jerk movement of global equity indices. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index went up 7.4 percent this year till January 17, led by China that rose by a higher 10.98 percent. Market veterans say Chinese stocks are seeing their best start this year since 2006.

Vatsala Kamat

READ MORE