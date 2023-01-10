Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A sobering outlook for IT, but TCS can just sail through

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) managed to exceed the Street's estimates on revenue growth in the December 2022 quarter. But its results indicate that growth for the company and the IT services sector is likely to moderate in FY24.

Order bookings increased just 2.6 percent from the year ago. In the December 2021 quarter, order inflows were up 11.8 percent. Amid macroeconomic uncertainties, clients are delaying decisions on new projects. The nature of order inflows is changing with customers awarding more cost optimisation projects. “IT budgeting cycles have been delayed due to increased caution by clients in North America,” said analysts at Investec Capital Services in a note.

Its employee base declined for the first time in two years. Hiring, a lead indicator of revenue growth, slowed considerably. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, headcount addition trailed revenue growth on a year-on-year basis in the December 2022 quarter. The book to bill ratio moderated sequentially, implying slowdown in incremental orders versus billing.

The orders and hiring trends indicate a sober 2023 for IT workers. Companies are no longer rushing to fill vacancies or poach employees.

R. Sree Ram

READ MORE