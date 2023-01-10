A tweak in trade diplomacy that can add heft to India-US ties 

Experts point out that though commercial engagements between the two countries seem relatively stable on the surface, festering trade disputes can damage the relationship

Highlights India exploring an out-of-court deal with the US on a trade dispute WTO has ruled against India’s export sops India challenged the verdict and the outcome is awaited An unfavourable ruling will be a blow to Indian exports The out-of-court deal with the US can clear the confusion India needs to deepen commercial ties with the US in the face of slowing world trade India-US Trade Policy Forum meeting on January 11 The forum should be leveraged to iron out outstanding bilateral trade concerns The recent loss...