English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Markets live: How to play the TCS stock
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | The uptrend in oil may benefit Reliance

    Reliance has broken out of the sloping trendline

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    January 10, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST
    Cash Market | The uptrend in oil may benefit Reliance

    Reliance Industries: Indian Oil Corporation selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm says Indian Oil Corporation selected Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Jio will provide SD-WAN solution that will power IOCL's retail automation and critical business processes. JioBusiness will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (software defined wide area network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Five takeaways from NSO's GDP forecast for FY23

      Jan 9, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Budget push for small businesses, China’s investment plans in Nepal, inflation for some components visible again, extent of slowdown in 2023 not clear, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers