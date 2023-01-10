English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Mid-day mood check: What next for TCS, TaMo?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Gas sector: Not out of the woods yet

    The forecast of a mild winter in January-February in Europe and the current EU storage level of 84 percent implies that the gas supply situation wouldn’t be severe

    Nitin Sharma
    January 10, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
    Gas sector: Not out of the woods yet

    Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  A sharp correction in US & European spot LNG prices Asian spot gas prices still elevated Chinese demand & milder winter to affect gas prices IGL & MGL top picks in the sector Global spot gas prices have crashed and may see a further decline as winter turns out to be mild in Europe. Despite a steep fall in TTF/HH/NBP, the Asian spot index, JKM (Japan Korea Marker), has been relatively less affected. TTF, or Title Transfer Facility, is a virtual trading point for natural gas in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Five takeaways from NSO's GDP forecast for FY23

      Jan 9, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Budget push for small businesses, China’s investment plans in Nepal, inflation for some components visible again, extent of slowdown in 2023 not clear, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers