Xi Jinping’s plan to reset China’s economy and win back friends

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File image)

James Kynge in London, Sun Yu and Xinning Liu in Beijing The costs of China’s chaotic exit from its zero-COVID strategy are surging. In spite of a virtually static official death toll, a slew of obituaries for elderly public figures from academics to opera singers demonstrate the impact of the virus among its vulnerable population. Hospitals in several parts of the country are overwhelmed, and a scramble for antiviral drugs and painkillers is creating shortages across Asia. Unofficial projections are putting...