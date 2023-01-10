Why investors should not get excited about PTC India’s ownership change 

PTC India's trading volumes dropped sharply in H1 FY23

Highlights Even after the recent run-up, the PTC India stock is trading at around 10 times H1 FY23 annualised earnings Trading volumes slumped 24 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year Electricity trading volumes are increasingly shifting to short term contracts where exchanges are gaining market share Revenue growth languished between FY17 and FY22. Financial performance deteriorated in H1 FY23 The boardroom turmoil seems to have taken a toll on performance PTC India shares have gained 7 percent so far in January 2023,...