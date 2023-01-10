Does a strong dollar really boost technology stocks?

Technology stocks are falling and it is confounding investors. (Representative image)

Highlights The adage of buying tech stocks when the dollar strengthens against the rupee no longer holds true Gone are the days when gains from currency fluctuations formed a major chunk of exporters’ profit margins The fat margins of technology companies are unlikely to hold as competition hots up But the glory days of tech are far from over Technology stocks will remain market out performers but will demand more active entry and exit from the investors The recent under-performance by technology stocks has confounded...