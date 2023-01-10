English
    Does a strong dollar really boost technology stocks?

    Windfall currency gains no longer translate into higher earnings for exporters, thanks to renegotiation clauses

    Vijay Bhambwani
    January 10, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
    Does a strong dollar really boost technology stocks?

    Technology stocks are falling and it is confounding investors. (Representative image)

    Highlights The adage of buying tech stocks when the dollar strengthens against the rupee no longer holds true  Gone are the days when gains from currency fluctuations formed a major chunk of exporters’ profit margins  The fat margins of technology companies are unlikely to hold as competition hots up  But the glory days of tech are far from over  Technology stocks will remain market out performers but will demand more active entry and exit from the investors  The recent under-performance by technology stocks has confounded...

