Mohamed El-Erian writes: Next year’s unpleasant choices confronting the Fed

US Federal Reserve. (File image)

Mohamed El-Erian The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Signalling the pursuit of an objective while quietly heading in a different direction is a tactic in politics that is as old as it gets. Now the US Federal Reserve may be forced to consider such a tricky manoeuvre as 2023 unfolds. This is not because it is an optimal approach. Far from it. Rather, the Fed may end up seeing it as better than...