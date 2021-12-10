Meme mania is reshaping US markets

Dec 10, 2021 / 12:46 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Source: Reuters

Gillian Tett If you were to pick a financial word of the year for 2021, “meme” might qualify. Remember the mania around GameStop, when frenzied retail buying and social media pushed the stock price up 2,700 per cent between January 8 and 28 — and caused 900,000 people to trade it on a single day? Or the frenzy around AMC, the film group, or Peloton, the fitness equipment maker? Or how the trading platform Robinhood was briefly forced to pause some...