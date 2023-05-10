Manipur: the horrors of identity politics

The Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed in Manipur to control the situation after violence erupted in parts on May 3.

Imagine a state on the far periphery of a country where around 60 percent of the population is hemmed in on 10 percent of the land. This is the majority community that dominates the state legislature. The other 40 percent live on hills that surround the plain where the majority community live—this is 90 percent of the land. They are rural and split into numerous tribes. One of the most powerful tribal groups is ethnically part of the tribe...