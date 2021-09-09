Low increase in MSPs could pose risk to rural demand

The minimum support prices for Rabi (winter) crops for the 2022-23 season have been announced. The main rabi crop of wheat has seen a meagre increase of 2.1 percent, slightly lower than the previous year’s increase of 2.6 percent. Generally, the wheat MSP has followed a declining trend in the past five years. A similar trend is visible in barley prices as well. (image) While the government had increased prices of pulses to encourage cultivation and lower imports, even that...