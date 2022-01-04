Lex | Apple: $3tn market value could rise further with new products

Jan 4, 2022 / 11:17 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

It took Apple 42 years to become a trillion dollar company, two years to double it (August 19, 2020) and just over 16 months to hit a $3tn market cap. The fact the latest leap has occurred without significant hardware innovation shows how quickly it has upturned its own business model. Instead of share prices rising as the result of ambitious new product releases, the valuation rests on Apple’s record 70 per cent gross margins in subscriptions and rapid sales...