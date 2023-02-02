English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Live: JSPL MD decodes Budget
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is the Fed ignoring market risk?

    Powell has to choose a rate level that he thinks will get financial conditions to the right place at the right pace 

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 2, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Is the Fed ignoring market risk?

    Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, during a Fed Listens event in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Federal Reserve officials this week gave their clearest signal yet that they're willing to tolerate a recession as the necessary trade-off for regaining control of inflation.

    Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. It looks like the US is in a manufacturing recession. Yesterday’s ISM manufacturing report showed the sector shrinking for the third straight month, and the ISM index has dipped below where it bottomed in recent non-recessionary downturns, such as 2015-16. The contrast with the consumer side of the economy is striking. Email us your thoughts: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. The Fed vs markets Neither Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell’s press conference yesterday, nor the official statement...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers