Investors grow frustrated with hedge funds after historic losses

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. . Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Laurence Fletcher in London Hedge funds are heading for one of their worst years of performance on record, leaving investors frustrated with how many managers have failed to offset sharp falls in equity and bond markets. Funds were down 5.6 per cent on average in the first six months of 2022, according to HFR. While a narrower HFR daily index of performance shows them clawing back around 0.5 per cent last month, the industry is nevertheless on track for its second-worst...