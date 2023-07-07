India’s under-exploited ‘grey’ market

India has a very sizeable market of mature consumers, not only with spending power but strong brand loyalties built up over the years.

The other day, I had posted a picture on social media of a bottle of ‘Old Spice’ aftershave which I had purchased after ages. Now, ‘Old Spice’ is arguably one of the oldest men’s personal care brands still alive in India – Cosme Matias Menezes started manufacturing it in India under licence from cosmetics maker Shulton as far back as 1968. In fact, when I started shaving as a teenager back in the 1970’s, Old Spice was pretty much...