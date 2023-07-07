English
    India’s under-exploited ‘grey’ market

    Spending by seniors can touch $1.3 trillion mark by 2030, according to one estimate. But strangely marketers don’t see this market as an opportunity 

    R Srinivasan
    July 07, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    India has a very sizeable market of mature consumers, not only with spending power but strong brand loyalties built up over the years.

    The other day, I had posted a picture on social media of a bottle of ‘Old Spice’ aftershave which I had purchased after ages. Now, ‘Old Spice’ is arguably one of the oldest men’s personal care brands still alive in India – Cosme Matias Menezes started manufacturing it in India under licence from cosmetics maker Shulton as far back as 1968. In fact, when I started shaving as a teenager back in the 1970’s, Old Spice was pretty much...

