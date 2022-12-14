India’s PLI scheme can spur industrial growth, but what about jobs?

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Highlights The CEA indicated in a webinar that two of India’s PLI schemes did well on investment targets but fared poorly on the jobs’ target The PLI scheme may be able to grow manufacturing’s share of GDP but it also needs to provide enough jobs or it risks social disruption Low employment will mean a greater need for social spending, with subsidies and poverty-ameliorating schemes continuing, straining government finances Last week, China unveiled its first commercial jetliner C919, a narrow-body jet that could...