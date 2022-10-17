India – decoupling or outperforming?

Representative image

Highlights Comparing the Nifty and DJIA over a 12-week period, we find that the markets are correlated But the Nifty has also consistently outperformed the DJIA As long as the relative outperformance persists, money will keep pouring into our markets That in turn leads to more outperformance But a trend is a friend until it bends Ride the trend, but keep looking over your shoulder Financial markets love stories. Thematic or conceptual, tactical or strategic, markets want a trigger to propel them forward. And justifiably so....