Import itch in export exuberance

Representational Image (Reuters)

After an impressive run in the first three legs of the race for exports in the current fiscal (2021-22), outbound merchandise shipments from India have entered the final lap in style. In the first week of January of the new year, the country's exports grew 33.16 percent to $7.63 billion, according to the preliminary data from the commerce ministry. Exports stood at $5.73 billion during the same period (January 1-7) last year. The latest trade statistics build on the healthy...