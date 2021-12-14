How an unknown buyout firm pulled off a $4.5-bn deal with a novel structure

Dec 14, 2021 / 01:30 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Sujeet Indap and James Fontanella-Khan in New York This week shareholders of Veoneer, a Swedish auto parts maker listed in the US, are expected to approve a $4.5bn takeover that pays them a lofty 85 per cent premium to the company’s pre-deal trading price. What stands out about the deal is its structure. The auction for Veoneer was won in October by a start-up New York investment firm called SSW Partners. The firm had never executed a transaction, had raised no...