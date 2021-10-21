MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Prices Increasing Soon. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Here's what caused IRCTC’s runaway share price to derail

Retail investors have bought into the rally even as institutions exited. Most answers on what led to the crash can be found in the F&O market

Shishir Asthana
October 21, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Here's what caused IRCTC’s runaway share price to derail

Passengers travel on an overcrowded train on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2015. India will increase investment in its overloaded railway network to 8.5 trillion rupees ($137 billion) over the next five years, the government said on Thursday, promising to modernise existing tracks and introduce faster trains. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - RTR4R80A

  IRCTC’s shares have been on a wild run. From Rs 1906 a share at the start of June 2021, the stock touched a high of Rs 6424.4 on October 19th but then crashed sharply by over 30 percent in a day to close at to Rs 4433.6 on October 20th. The market capitalisation of IRCTC declined from a high of Rs 1.02 lakh crore on Tuesday to Rs 72,140 crore on Wednesday. (image) The only fundamental reason supporting this price...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will September earnings catch up with valuations?

    Oct 14, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Earnings kick into high gear, road ahead for Zee, the pharma halo, IDBI Bank shines more, Facebook in the crosshairs, China and investment maths, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers