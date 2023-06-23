Green Pivot | India’s aluminium industry crucial for green transition but emissions pose a big obstacle

The shift to green energy will mean a hike in the production costs of aluminium. (File image)

Highlights: India’s green dreams will require a surge in aluminium output, for making electric vehicles, rural electrification and creating smart cities However, the industry faces a big challenge since aluminium is energy-intensive and is also largely powered by coal India’s own climate ambitions require a shift in the energy mix of the industry The need for change has acquired urgency because of the EU’s carbon border tax which will make currently produced aluminium unviable The shift to green energy will mean a hike in...