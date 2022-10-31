Gold waits for a Fed pivot and a weaker dollar

Representative image.

Highlights Gold is supposed to shine brighter during economic crises, but hasn’t performed its role this year Tighter monetary policy has weighed on gold demand We could see a pick up in prices on account of the festive and wedding season But upcoming rate hikes may take the shine off the yellow metal Next year, if the Fed pauses, the dollar may weaken and gold may do better Gold, widely known as a safe haven, usually shines brighter in times of economic crisis. But this...