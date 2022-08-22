Global scope of EU’s greenwashing crackdown spooks Wall Street

Aug 22, 2022 / 01:24 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Global warming is, by definition, a global problem. But the worldwide scope of the EU’s latest climate change effort — designed to end the practice of describing things as greener than they really are — is provoking alarm on Wall Street. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, agreed in principle with little fanfare earlier this summer and due to come into force from next June, compels all “large” companies that operate in the EU or have listed securities in the bloc...