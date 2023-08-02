Global container shipping industry looking at a prolonged down cycle

Highlights The container shipping industry is looking at the biggest order book in its history Shipping companies are ploughing their pandemic windfalls into orders for new vessels The global order pipeline is at a historic level of nearly $90 billion Shipping companies expect supply will likely outpace demand this year and next Unexpectedly, the period of the pandemic turned out to be a golden era for the container shipping industry, unprecedented in recent history. Fuelled by high demand for consumer goods and supply constraints...