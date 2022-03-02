Furniture, Putin and the arts of negotiation and war

The table that featured in Russian President Vladmir Putin’s meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The humble table has shape-shifting characteristics. In our quotidian lives, it is a functional piece of furniture serving a specific utility -- as a place for the family to congregate, or for positioning fancy vases or table-lamps, among many other purposes. But in the corporate setting or in international relations, it doubles up as a battleground where fortunes or empires are known to have been won or lost. It also has predictive qualities, occasionally indicating the imminence of armed conflict....