English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Food inflation: This too shall pass, but consumption will slow

    While year-on-year core inflation came down in July, month-on-month core inflation went up 

    Manas Chakravarty
    August 16, 2023 / 08:38 AM IST
    Food inflation: This too shall pass, but consumption will slow

    while the rise in food prices is unlikely to lead to higher interest rates from the central bank, it will slow down consumption and growth

    The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to go bananas over the 201 percent increase in tomato prices in July over a year ago. The burden of almost every commentary on the shockingly high 7.4 percent year-on-year rise in retail inflation is that it’s mostly due to the rise in prices of perishable foodstuffs and is therefore transient. The prices of cereals as well as pulses have increased sharply, but there’s little that monetary policy can do to keep...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful  

      Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers