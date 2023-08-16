Food inflation: This too shall pass, but consumption will slow

while the rise in food prices is unlikely to lead to higher interest rates from the central bank, it will slow down consumption and growth

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to go bananas over the 201 percent increase in tomato prices in July over a year ago. The burden of almost every commentary on the shockingly high 7.4 percent year-on-year rise in retail inflation is that it’s mostly due to the rise in prices of perishable foodstuffs and is therefore transient. The prices of cereals as well as pulses have increased sharply, but there’s little that monetary policy can do to keep...