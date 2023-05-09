FMCG shares may benefit from fall in commodity prices

FMCG companies point to green shoots in rural areas but it’s prudent to be sceptical, to see if it holds up at least for a quarter to two.

The BSE FMCG Index is up 7.8 percent over its level six months ago, much better than the Sensex’s gain of 1.9 percent. But look at Hindustan Unilever’s shares and they are down 4.7 percent, and it’s ITC—with its market capitalisation (free float) exceeding that of HUL—that is powering the gains in the sector index, rising by 16.2 percent. While a few other stocks such as Nestle India too have done well, it’s a mixed picture for the sector. But...